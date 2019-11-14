Municipal government launches ‘Bawal ang Pasaway Boracay’ slogan

MANILA, Philippines— The Malay, Aklan government recently launched “Bawal ang Pasaway Boracay” to remind tourists and residents of the rules on the world-famous island.

The campaign was launched Monday.

The slogan is in line with executive order of Acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista declaring all of Boracay a "Discipline Zone."

Other ordinances focused on the protection of the island will be strictly implemented.

The slogan launch is also in response to the advocacy of the Department of Interior and Local Government in promoting the culture of discipline among Filipinos, the town government said.

Aside from the slogan launch, the local government also released a list of rules in connection with the slogan, which appears below:

No littering

No smoking

No sand castle making without permit

Regulating fire dancing

Regulating beach activities

No urination and defecation on the beach

No ID, No tourguiding

No extraction of beach sand

No transit vending

No pets allowed on the beach

No eating and drinking of liquor on the beach

No drydocking and entry of vehicle

No segregration no collection

The rules were also written in Chinese and Korean.

“Bawal ang Pasaway sa Boracay” pic.twitter.com/VKhJmitUSi — Malay Boracay Police (@BoracayPolice) November 11, 2019

The “Bawal Pasaway sa Boracay” slogan came three months after a portion of Boracay’s beachfront was temporarily closed after a tourist's child reportedly defecate in public.

Last October, a Taiwanese female tourist was also held for wearing a string bikini.

It can be recalled that Boracay, one of the top tourist destinations of the country, was closed by the government for six months in April 2018 to pave way for its rehabilitation.

President Rodrigo Duterte designated a Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group to maintain discipline and order on the island.

The Department of Tourism also released a set of rules, including a cap on the number of people allowed on the island, when Boracay reopened in October 2018.

Infographic: New rules for Boracay reopening