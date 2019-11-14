NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This undated image shows tourists enjoying the world-famous Boracay island.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
Municipal government launches ‘Bawal ang Pasaway Boracay’ slogan
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 8:54pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Malay, Aklan government recently launched “Bawal ang Pasaway Boracay” to remind tourists and residents of the rules on the world-famous island.

The campaign was launched Monday.

The slogan is in line with executive order of Acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista declaring all of Boracay a "Discipline Zone."

Other ordinances focused on the protection of the island will be strictly implemented.

The slogan launch is also in response to the advocacy of the Department of Interior and Local Government in promoting the culture of discipline among Filipinos, the town government said.

Aside from the slogan launch, the local government also released a list of rules in connection with the slogan, which appears below:

  • No littering

  • No smoking

  • No sand castle making without permit

  • Regulating fire dancing

  • Regulating beach activities

  • No urination and defecation on the beach

  • No ID, No tourguiding

  • No extraction of beach sand

  • No transit vending

  • No pets allowed on the beach

  • No eating and drinking of liquor on the beach

  • No drydocking and entry of vehicle

  • No segregration no collection

The rules were also written in Chinese and Korean.

The “Bawal Pasaway sa Boracay” slogan came three months after a portion of Boracay’s beachfront was temporarily closed after a tourist's child reportedly defecate in public.

Last October, a Taiwanese female tourist was also held for wearing a string bikini.

It can be recalled that Boracay, one of the top tourist destinations of the country, was closed by the government for six months in April 2018 to pave way for its rehabilitation.

President Rodrigo Duterte designated a Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group to maintain discipline and order on the island.

The Department of Tourism also released a set of rules, including a cap on the number of people allowed on the island, when Boracay reopened in October 2018. 

