A look into Manila’s nearly P18-B budget for 2020

MANILA, Philippines— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday signed Ordinance No. 8585 creating the capital’s 2020 budget.

The Manila City government's executive budget for 2020 amounts to P17,857,086,146, the biggest and the fastest signed by a city mayor to date, according to the Manila City Council.

It is almost P3 billion higher than the 2019 budget of P14,862,263,289.

The city government gave the biggest part or 48% of the total budget to Social Services, amounting to P8,529,942,113.

Of the Social Services budget, the social amelioration program with 301,092 beneficiaries would receive a total of P1,919,785,300 next year.

Universidad de Manila and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Manila would be provided P300,473,186 and P145,490,000, respectively.

Manila's schools were allocated P130,161,037 for their operational requirements.

The city government also allotted P1,269,971,136 for its environmental management efforts.

The peace and order as well as the local risk reduction and management efforts, would meanwhile, receive P350 million and P742,590,482, respectively.

The city government's housing services, which includes the Land for the Landless program and the Vertical Housing program, was allocated a budget of P300 million.

After social services, General Services would receive the second highest allocation or 23% of the budget at P4,109,796,562.

Statutory and Contractual Obligations and Economic Services comes third and fourth with a budget of P3,046,077,153 and P2,171,270,318, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city government allotted P1,865,689,579 for the Manila Department of Engineering and Public Works, the department to get the highest chunk of the budget.

It was followed by the Office of the Mayor’s P1,761,432,544.

Other city government departments would get the following allocation:

Manila Health Department – P1,301,780,203

Department of Public Services – P1,269,971,136, and

Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – P1,051,012,471

Pasig City budget

Aside from the city of Manila, the Pasig City government has also approved its 2020 budget amounting to approximately P12 billion.

According to Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, the city’s health care services would be allocated P2,548,659,185 or 21% of the budget.

Here’s a breakdown of budget allocation percentage for the city of Pasig:

—Rosette Adel