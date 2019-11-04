NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
File photo shows a scene inside a cemetery.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo, File
MMDA collects less Undas trash this year
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority collected a lesser volume of garbage from cemeteries in Metro Manila this year.

At least 14 truckloads of garbage from 27 cemeteries in 15 cities and one municipality in Metro Manila were collected by the MMDA from October 28 to November 3.

According to a News5 report, the volume of trash is equivalent to 2,105 pieces of garbage bags.

Last year, the MMDA collected around 17 truckloads of garbage during the same period.

These are equivalent to more than 200 cubic meters or almost 60 tons of garbage.

Prior to the observance of All Soul’s Day or the traditional visit to the cemeteries, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu asked local government units to penalize individuals who would be caught violating Republic Act 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act. He said litterbugs should render community service for this.

Under the Solid Waste Management Act, punishment for throwing and littering in public spaces include fines of P300 to P500 or community service for one to 15 days. — Rosette Adel

DENR GARBAGE MMDA ROY CIMATU SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT ACT UNDAS UNDAS 2019
