Munti jail to probe ‘pay per visit’ scheme

MANILA,Philippines — The warden of the Muntinlupa City Jail said yesterday he will investigate reports that visitors are being made to pay to gain access to inmates.

Maj. Patrick Rubio told The STAR while “there is no truth” to the allegation, they will start the investigation today.

A source earlier said that individuals who visit female inmates are made to pay P12 and male inmates’ visitors P30.

Rubio said he has been hearing rumors about the scheme even before he was assigned to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

“It may come from those who are detracting us,” the jail warden said.