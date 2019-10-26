NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
The clearing operation was carried out after residents confirmed the presence of the New People's Army in the area collecting “protection money” from hapless farmers on periodic basis.
Interaksyon/File photo
Soldiers seize NPA camp in Sultan Kudarat
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 11:55am

SULTAN KUDURAT, Philippines — Soldiers took over Friday a large camp of the New People’s Army in Palimbang town after an airstrike that sent its occupants running for their lives.

The clearing operation of the 603rd Brigade under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division that led to the fall of the NPA enclave in Barangay Batang Bagras in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat was carried out after residents confirmed the presence of NPAs in the area collecting “protection money” from hapless farmers on periodic basis.

The camp, located at a hinterland in Sitio Kuden in Barangay Batang Bagras, has overhead bunkers and a makeshift school where recruits were trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

Col. Wilbur Mamawag, commander of the 603rd Brigade, said Saturday they are thankful to vigilant residents and local officials who helped them locate the NPA camp.

Local leaders, among them members of the municipal peace and order council, told reporters a number of NPAs were wounded in the aerial sortie by the Tactical Operations Group 12 of the Air Force that preceded the takeover of the rebel stronghold by 603rd Brigade servicemen.

