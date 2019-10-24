Authorities raised the highest fire alert after a fire broke in Boracay community on Thursday.
Fire in Boracay reaches highest alarm
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 1:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — A fire razed a community in Boracay, Aklan on Thursday morning.
Radio reports said the blaze began at 9 a.m. in the residential area of Sitio Ambulong, Barangay Manoc-Manoc.
It reached general alarm or the highest fire alert when all available firetrucks are expected to respond.
According to a report from DZMM, the area hit by fire is a Muslim community which is also near Station 3 of the tourist destination.
The fire was declared out at around 10:30 a.m. — Rosette Adel
