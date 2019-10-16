Ateneo vows justice amid surfacing of sexual misconduct allegations vs faculty members

MANILA, Philippines — Just a day after students protested Ateneo de Manila University’s inaction towards allegations of sexual harassment against faculty members, the school vowed it is working to ensure that justice would be served.

“Measures are in place to ensure the protection of our students and employees from any form of sexual harassment, at the same time guarantee that due process is followed, all parties are heard, and justice is served,” the university said Tuesday in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

It also acknowledged that “the burden is on the University to gain the trust and confidence of the community.”

The statement, however, was careful to mention that the university could not disclose any information pertaining to the identities of individuals involved, the content of investigative proceedings and the succeeding decision made by the university due to confidentiality restrictions in the Data Privacy Act and the Safe Spaces Act.

Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act stipulates in Article IV, Section 17c that independent internal mechanisms “guarantee confidentiality to the greatest extent possible.”

Ateneo also referred to the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy included in the Policies and Procedures manual issued by its Office of Human Resource Management and Organizational Development. Section 3.5 of the policy notes that “all concerned parties are required to ensure the confidentiality of the issue during the issue [and] guarantee utmost respect for individual privacy” in official cases of sexual harassment.

Approved in May 2018, the policy provides employees a definition of sexual harassment based on Republic Act 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995 and requires any witnesses of sexual misconduct to tender a written report “within a reasonable amount of time.” It also provides for the creation of the school’s Committee on Decorum and Investigation.

Current and former graduates of the Ateneo Philosophy Department also released a public statement of their own demanding accountability, safety for students and the passage of a faculty code of conduct. The statement asserted that “sexual violence has long been a persistent, unresolved issue of the Ateneo community, and decried that students continue to fear for their safety.”

In particular, the statement called for “public disclosure of the composition of the Committee on Decorum and Investigation, and the results of their investigations so far.”

Similarly, an earlier statement released Tuesday by the Ateneo Sanggunian argued that “the systems put in place in institutions like the Ateneo [have] failed in creating a safe environment for its students.”

Philstar.com reached out to a number of professors who said they were “scared” of the possibility of sanctions from the university's management should they comment on the issue.

One faculty member who requested anonymity said, "I think it should be emphasized that the school does act on every case. They just don't disclose anything which can lead to erroneous assumptions. I do think that more transparency will do the school good."

A report by the Ateneo Sanggunian sent to Philstar.com outlined the student government’s recommendations for possible courses of action and revealed that only 29.5% of sexual harassment cases were properly filed and resolved with the school, while 31.6% of cases filed lay suspended in the long process.

The remaining 39.5%, though, continued to lack official disciplinary cases with the university administration and were only pursued by the student government.

“In recent years, these stories have normally been coursed through social media, [however] even after generating much attention from the student body, the community remains frustrated about the administration’s lack of action and the priority placed on the University’s name, at the expense of the safety of the students,” the philosophy students’ statement said.

“If Ateneo is truly committed to the pursuit of social justice, it needs to confront the hard truth: the campus is unsafe, the processes have failed us, and the University is complicit.”

As of writing, the statement has garnered 169 signatures.