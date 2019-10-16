Troops foil Abu bomb plot in Basilan

MANILA, Philippines — Government security forces have foiled an attempt of Abu Sayyaf bandits to bomb several areas in Basilan.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from around 20 bandits that soldiers of the 68th Infantry Battalion encountered in Barangay Calang Canas, Maluso at around 2 a.m. yesterday.

There was no reported casualty on the side of the government.

“The troops clashed with the bandits while conducting security patrol amid reports that the group of Furuji Indama would launch bomb attacks,” Encinas said.

Indama is an associate of Islamic State for Southeast Asia emir Isnilon Hapilon, who was killed along with the Maute brothers at the height of the fighting in Marawi in 2017.

Military informants said the bandits intended to detonate the IEDs in populated areas.

“Our soldiers conducted security patrols in line with our continuing efforts in tandem with local leaders to derail any terror plot by the bandits,” Encinas said.