British trader’s kidnap: Several persons eyed

MANILA, Philippines — Several individuals are considered persons of interest in the kidnapping of a British businessman and his Filipino wife in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur last week.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said no one has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

“There’s no arrest but we now have some persons of interest,” Sobejana said.

He withheld the identities of the individuals so as not to jeopardize search and rescue operations.

Witnesses said the couple were snatched as they arrived at a resort that they owned near the town proper and forced into two pump boats that sped off to different directions.

A military insider said a likely reason why the kidnappers have yet to contact the family of the couple is because they are still hiding with their captives in mainland Zamboanga.

The source said a naval blockade as well as military operations in Basilan and Sulu make it difficult for the kidnappers to hand over their captives to the Abu Sayyaf.

Abu Sayyaf bandits are known to subcontract lawless groups for a fee.

The Westmincom had earlier said the remaining hostages of the Abu Sayyaf had either escaped at the height of military operations or had been released.