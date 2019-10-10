PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The Cotabato City People's Palace, is the seat of the city government
via John Unson
Cotabato City calls for creation of own legislative district
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 1:26pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The city council has drafted a resolution urging Congress to create a lone congressional district to represent its 37 barangays.

Japal Guiani III, a member of the Cotabato City’s 16th Sangguniang Panglunsod, told reporters Thursday the resolution was sent to Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat (Maguindanao 1st District).

Cotabato City is part of the first congressional district of Maguindanao, along with 11 other towns in the province.

Guiani said the council approved the resolution unanimously during a session Tuesday.

Sources from the office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Region 12 said Cotabato City has been qualified since 2015 to become its own congressional district based on population, area and revenue collections.

The power to create legislative districts is with the House of Representatives.

Sinsuat earlier sponsord a bill to split Maguindanao into two provinces, one to be named Western Maguindanao.

His proposal aims to group together all of the 11 towns in the first district of Maguindanao under a new Western Maguindanao province.

Guiani said he and other SP members are optimistic that Congress, through the efforts of Sinsuat, will consider the mounting calls for Cotabato City, now with more than 300,000 residents, to have its own congressional seat.

Cotabato City was created through a congressional charter more than five decades ago.

The city is also known as Kuta Wato, or stone fort, which refers to the iconic hill overlooking the Rio Grande de Mindanao and nearby marshes that connect to the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

Moros opposed to Spanish rule used the stone fort as a staging ground for attacks against the colonizers from the 16th to late 18th century.

COTABATO CITY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JAPAL GUIANI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Masbate town vice mayor slain in Manila
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Batuan Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III and his companions Wilfredo Pineda, 44, and Alberto Alforte, 23, were attacked at around...
Nation
Manila shuts down mall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the closure of Isetann mall along Recto Avenue in Manila for allegedly selling stolen cell phones and operating without a business permit.
Nation
Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'
1 day ago
That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center...
Nation
SLEX one-way scheme draws flak
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The first day of the implementation of a one-way scheme along the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway east service road drew the ire of commuters and motorists alike as it caused traffic jams along key...
Nation
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Cotabato City calls for creation of own legislative district
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Cotabato City is part of the first congressional district of Maguindanao, along with 11 other towns in the province.
Nation
BFP probes looting in Star City blaze
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Fire Protection yesterday ordered an investigation on the alleged looting at the Manila Broadcasting Co. following a fire that hit the adjacent Star City amusement park.
16 hours ago
Nation
Barrameda kin seek missing witness
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The surviving kin of Ruby Rose Barrameda yesterday appealed to authorities to offer a reward for the whereabouts of the lone witness who escaped from custody six years ago.
16 hours ago
Nation
Go to provide school uniforms for fire victims
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday vowed to provide school uniforms and supplies for children whose homes were destroyed in a fire in Bago Bantay, Quezon City on Sept. 28.
16 hours ago
Nation
Drug suspect killed in Quezon City shootout
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
A man police tagged as the second most notorious drug pusher in Quezon City was killed in an alleged shootout with lawmen on Tuesday.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with