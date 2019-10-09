PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
President Rodrigo Duterte is greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin after delivering his speech during the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Polyana 1389 Hotel in Sochi, Russia on October 3, 2019.
Richard Madelo/Presidential Photo
Fisherfolk group cautions against plan to explore nuclear power
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 8:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fisherfolk's federation on Wednesday warned against exploring the use of nuclear power, which the Philippines and Russia have agreed to look into after President Rodrigo Duterte's five-day official visit there.

According to the Palace, among the agreements signed during the president's Russia trip, was on the "intention to jointly explore the prospects of cooperation in the construction of nuclear power plants."

But Pamalakaya National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said considering nuclear power is "foolishness" that invites tragedy.

"Mga malalakas na bagyo nga ay hindi pa nakaka-rekober ang mga mamamayan dahil inutil ang gubyerno sa rehabilitasyon, iyan pang nuclear-nuclear na iyan ang inaatupag nila,” Hicap, former Anakpawis party-list representative, said.

(The people have not even recovered from strong typhoons because the government is failing at rehabilitation, and they're looking at nuclear power instead)

Hicap said the country is vulnerable to earthquakes and typhoons, making nuclear energy impractical.

Citing a hazard map by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Pamalakaya said the country is on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is vulnerable to earthquakes "predominantly at Degree VII to XII of the modified Mercalli Scale on earthquake intensity." Under the Mercalli scale, Intensity VII earthquakes are "very strong" and XII earthquakes are "extreme."

RELATED: Can nuclear power solve energy gap in the Philippines? Scientist explains

Duterte himself  has said he has apprehensions toward the project because it would be against the 1987 Constitution, which declares in Article II Section 8 that the country “adopts and pursues a policy of freedom from nuclear weapons in its territory.”

“The Constitution would not like it. That is why I have to talk to the Cabinet. I cannot affirm or deny that because that's part of the proposals,” the President said to reporters on Sunday upon returning from his visit to Russia.

In a related statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is interested in "promoting industrial cooperation and joint projects in the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

But Hicap stressed: "Dumi nga ng tao hindi na-secure ng MWSS at umabot pa sa Manila Bay, radioactive water pa. Ibang bansa nga tulad ng Japan, namo-mroblema kung saan itatapon ang nakakalasong tubig mula sa Fukushima nuclear power plant, tayo pang wala ngang sariling industriya. Kaya tigilan na yang kalokohan na iyan."

(The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System cannot even secure human waste, which ends up in Manila Bay, what more radioactive water? Other countries like Japan are having problems on how to dispose of the poisonous water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, what more a country like ours that does not have its own industries? So, forget that foolishness.)

The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, completed in the early 1980s, has never been commissioned due to fears raised by the 1979 Three Mile Island and 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accidents, concern about a nearby fault line, and concerns over the project's integrity.

RELATED: 5 myths about Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, debunked

BATAAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT NUCLEAR POWER PAMALAKAYA PHILIPPINES-RUSSIA TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'
6 hours ago
That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center...
Nation
35 Chinese sex workers rescued from Makati hotel
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Thirty-five Chinese women, reported to be sex workers, were rescued from a hotel in Makati City Monday night.
Nation
DILG: Metro Manila village chiefs failed to clear roads
By Rainier Allan Ronda | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Many barangay captains in Metro Manila will be issued show cause orders over their failure to comply with the 60-day deadline to clear sidewalks and streets of obstructions, a Department of the Interior and Local...
Nation
Pasig shutters food firm for untreated sewage
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto yesterday closed down a meat processing firm for not having a sewage treatment plant.
Nation
MMDA lifts bus coding for stranded LRT-2 passengers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The number coding scheme for buses plying the Cainta-Quiapo route was lifted to accommodate stranded passengers affected by the Light Rail Transit Line 2 breakdown.
Nation
Latest
Zamora bares anomalies in SJ government
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday bared several anomalous transactions made during the term of his predecessor, Guia Gomez, which he said they unearthed in his first 100 days in office.
21 hours ago
Nation
3 held over P68 million shabu in Quezon City
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Three alleged drug dealers, including a Chinese man, were arrested in a drug sting in Quezon City yesterday.
21 hours ago
Nation
21 hours ago
Cultural activist Carlos Celdran, 46
By Robertzon Ramirez | 21 hours ago
More than nine years after he stirred controversy for staging a protest at the Manila Cathedral over the Catholic Church’s...
Nation
21 hours ago
No leads on kidnapping of British trader, wife
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The police and military still have no leads on the kidnapping of a British businessman and his wife in Tukuran, Zamboanga...
Nation
21 hours ago
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with