Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Mayor has ordered the closure of Isettan, a shopping center in Quiapo, over violations related to business permits.

According to a copy of the closure order posted by the Manila Public Information Office, the Special Mayor's Reaction Team recommended further investigation "on whether the related establishments have secured business permits to operate in the City of Manila from the Bureau of Permits."

READ: The closure order served by the Manila City government#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/ZmJSbzyMNm — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) October 9, 2019

That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center with several deficiencies and violations."

Among those violations, according to the closure order, are misdeclaring its actual business area, as well as having a "questionable number of employees paid/permitted."

The Manila mayor's office also said that, according to its records, "there is no business permit issued to Tri Union Properties Inc. or any other business establishment for the lease of stalls and spaces inside the Isetann Cinerama Complex."

The mall will remain closed "pending compliance with the terms and conditions of the business permit."

Police had raided Isetann in September over complaints that stolen phones and gadgets were being sold in rented kiosks at the shopping center. Manila PIO said Isettan may yet be shut down if management is found to have harbored vendors selling stolen merchandise.

Police said they confiscated more than 300 cell phones and dummy phones during the raid in September.