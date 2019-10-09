PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The mall will remain closed "pending compliance with the terms and conditions of the business permit."
Released/Manila Public Information Office
Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Mayor has ordered the closure of Isettan, a shopping center in Quiapo, over violations related to business permits.

According to a copy of the closure order posted by the Manila Public Information Office, the Special Mayor's Reaction Team recommended further investigation "on whether the related establishments have secured business permits to operate in the City of Manila from the Bureau of Permits."

That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center with several deficiencies and violations."

Among those violations, according to the closure order, are misdeclaring its actual business area, as well as having a "questionable number of employees paid/permitted."

The Manila mayor's office also said that, according to its records, "there is no business permit issued to Tri Union Properties Inc. or any other business establishment for the lease of stalls and spaces inside the Isetann Cinerama Complex."

The mall will remain closed "pending compliance with the terms and conditions of the business permit."

Police had raided Isetann in September over complaints that stolen phones and gadgets were being sold in rented kiosks at the shopping center. Manila PIO said Isettan may yet be shut down if management is found to have harbored vendors selling stolen merchandise.

Police said they confiscated more than 300 cell phones and dummy phones during the raid in September.

ISETTAN MALL ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
35 Chinese sex workers rescued from Makati hotel
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Thirty-five Chinese women, reported to be sex workers, were rescued from a hotel in Makati City Monday night.
Nation
Zamora bares anomalies in SJ government
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday bared several anomalous transactions made during the term of his predecessor, Guia Gomez, which he said they unearthed in his first 100 days in office.
Nation
DILG: Metro Manila village chiefs failed to clear roads
By Rainier Allan Ronda | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Many barangay captains in Metro Manila will be issued show cause orders over their failure to comply with the 60-day deadline to clear sidewalks and streets of obstructions, a Department of the Interior and Local...
Nation
Cultural activist Carlos Celdran, 46
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
More than nine years after he stirred controversy for staging a protest at the Manila Cathedral over the Catholic Church’s...
Nation
Pasig shutters food firm for untreated sewage
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto yesterday closed down a meat processing firm for not having a sewage treatment plant.
Nation
Latest
3 held over P68 million shabu in Quezon City
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Three alleged drug dealers, including a Chinese man, were arrested in a drug sting in Quezon City yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
MMDA lifts bus coding for stranded LRT-2 passengers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The number coding scheme for buses plying the Cainta-Quiapo route was lifted to accommodate stranded passengers affected by the Light Rail Transit Line 2 breakdown.
15 hours ago
Nation
15 hours ago
No leads on kidnapping of British trader, wife
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The police and military still have no leads on the kidnapping of a British businessman and his wife in Tukuran, Zamboanga...
Nation
15 hours ago
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
15 hours ago
Abu bandit slain in Sulu clash
By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
An Abu Sayyaf bandit was killed in an encounter with soldiers in Talipao, Sulu on Sunday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with