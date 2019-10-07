Isko Moreno bans trade of second-hand mobile phones in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has banned the sale of second-hand mobile phones in the nation's capital, the city's public information office said Monday.

The announcement comes less than a month since the mayor warned Tutuban shopping center and Isetann mall in the city's Recto Avenue that he would shut them down if management does not stop the trade of stolen mobile phones and gadgets there.

BREAKING: Pagbenta ng secondhand cellphone ipinagbabawal na ni Manila City Mayor @IskoMoreno sa kapitolyo ng bansa#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/DwNhlCqFIl — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) October 7, 2019

Police had raided Isetann in September over complaints that stolen phones and gadgets were being sold in rented kiosks at the shopping center. Manila PIO said Isettan may yet be shut down if management is found to have harbored vendors selling stolen merchandise.

BREAKING: Isetann Mall sa Recto maaaring ipasara ni Manila City Mayor @IskoMoreno kung mapatunayan na nagkukubli ng mga vendor na nagbebenta ng nakaw na cellphone#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/8DneIXwSFb — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) October 7, 2019

Police said they confiscated more than 300 cell phones and dummy phones during the raid in September.

Kiosks selling mobile phones, including second-hand units, are common in shopping centers and in other places with high foot traffic like footbridges and bus terminals. Units do not come with packaging, accessories, or warranties and are sometimes referred to as "GSM" or "Galing Sa Magnanakaw (Sourced from thieves)."