Sara padlocks 11 lumad schools

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejected the reopening of 11 schools that cater to indigenous people in this city.

Carpio said the schools, which were operated by the Salugpongan Community Learning Center and Mindanao Interfaith Services Foundation Inc., would not be allowed to operate anywhere in the city.

In a resolution submitted to the Department of Education (DepEd) in March, the Davao City government through its city peace and order council requested the cancellation of the permits of the 11 Salugpungan schools.

Carpio also noted that students do not have academic records and individual learner’s reference number.

She also cited reports that students were taught how to use firearms and indoctrinated with anti-government propaganda.

“Salugpungan clearly failed to give justice to the sacrifices and dreams of lumad students who spent time with the organization... Salugpungan will not be allowed to operate in Davao City again because of this failure and unforgivable injustice,” Carpio said.

She said the affected students would be reintegrated in regular schools.