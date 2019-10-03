Girl, 11, raped by Pa, Cousin

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Sto. Niño, Cagayan has taken custody of an 11-year-old girl who accused her father and teenage cousin of raping her several times.

S/Sgt. Gemona Ramos said the girl, a Grade 6 student, was accompanied by her grandmother when she sought police assistance last week.

Ramos said the girl told police she had been raped by her father and cousin since 2018 and 2016, respectively, usually during weekends or whenever she had no classes.

Police said the mother of the victim is an overseas Filipino worker.