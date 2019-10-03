Stolen vehicle seized from Marawi deputy cop chief

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Regional Highway Patrol Unit of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (RHPU-BARMM) seized a a stolen vehicle from the deputy police chief of Marawi City on Monday.

Col. Hesran Mojica, RHPU-BARMM director, said Capt. Santos Monares claimed he bought the white Ford Everest from a police official assigned at the Northern Mindanao police office based in Cagayan de Oro City.

The owner of the sport utility vehicle, a resident of Sta. Ana, Manila, reported that the vehicle was stolen.

Mojica said a criminal case would be filed against Monares before the city prosecutor’s office.