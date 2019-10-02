PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Court stops Valenzuela drivers’ future strikes
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – A Valenzuela court has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against drivers in the city after they allegedly held an “illegal” strike last Sept. 16.

In a Sept. 27 order, Judge Emma Matammu of Regional Trial Court Branch 270 issued the TRO against the Valenzuela City Transport Alliance and members of the Malanday, Malinta and Balubaran jeepney operators and drivers’ association from holding transport strikes.

“There appears an urgent and paramount necessity for the issuance of a TRO in order to prevent undue prejudice to the commuting public and consequential damages to the city government,” the order read.

Mayor Rexlon Gatchalian filed a P635,000 lawsuit against the drivers for the city hall’s free ride expenses during their alleged strike last Sept. 16.

Gatchalian sought P135,000 in actual damages that the city hall incurred in providing buses to ferry the stranded passengers.

The city government spent P135,000 for the free rides, or P1,500 for each of the 90 bus trips “as a consequence of the illegal and unannounced transport strike,” the complaint read.

The mayor also sought P500,000 in exemplary damages “to deter others from doing the same acts as an example,” the complaint read.

Transport alliance president Raynaldo Valenzuela denied they held a strike without a permit that day, and only called it a “picket rally” against the hefty fines being imposed on them.

The Valenzuela drivers are protesting the city’s non-contact apprehension program wherein motorists, based on footage from closed-circuit television cameras along McArthur Highway, may be fined as high as P3,000 for traffic violations.

In a text message yesterday, Gatchalian said he haled the drivers to court which for him is the “right forum” to resolve his spat with the jeepney association.

Valenzuela said he will not be cowed by the TRO. “If I am fighting for something, why should I be afraid?” he said.

               

 

STRIKES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pineapple packing plant seen to help grow peace, prosperity in Lanao del Sur
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The pineapple packing plant will employ an initial 753 workers and will export all of its products to Singapore...
Nation
Court junks parricide, murder raps in Barrameda slay
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
After 10 years, a Malabon City court has dismissed the murder and parricide charges in connection with the killing of Ruby...
Nation
Sandigan affirms conviction of ex-Kalinga mayor, wife
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Tabuk, Kalinga mayor Camilo Lammawin Jr. and his wife Salud for extorting...
Nation
91 Chinese, 4 Pinays rescued in Makati bar raid
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
At least 91 Chinese and four Filipino women were rescued from a brothel posing as a karaoke bar in Makati City Monday ni...
Nation
Man survives shooting by partner’s ex-lover
By Ghio Ong | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
A man cheated death after he was shot by the former lover of his partner in Taguig City over the weekend.
Nation
Latest
SC defers action on Marcos poll protest
By Evelyn Macairan | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), yesterday deferred taking action on former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.
1 hour ago
Nation
LTFRB to order transport strikers to explain
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue show cause orders against jeepney operators and drivers who took part in a transport strike last Monday.
1 hour ago
Nation
Rody visits wake of UP fratman tagged in hazing
By Alexis Romero | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte on Monday visited the wake of a University of the Philippines student who was implicated in an alleged hazing incident.
1 hour ago
Nation
1 hour ago
House probe on P35 million Batocabe bounty sought
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives will conduct an inquiry into the disbursement of the P35 million reward for the arrest of the...
Nation
1 hour ago
Samar execs face sanctions for dumping waste at sea
By Lalaine Jimenea | 1 hour ago
Officials of the city government in Catbalogan, Samar should be penalized for violating the Philippine Clean Water Act, according...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with