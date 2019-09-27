Groups hold protest vs coal use

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental groups are calling for urgent action to stave off climate change amid the continued use of coal in the country.

Members of the Power for People Coalition (P4P) led environmentalists, church groups and residents of coal-affected communities in a rally along Mendiola street in Manila to protest the construction of new coal-fired power plants. They said the construction violates President Duterte’s directive to reduce coal reliance and develop renewable energy.

“Based on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, we have less than 11 years to avert catastrophic climate change. We can do that by eliminating coal as most advanced countries in the world have done,” P4P convenor Gerry Arances said.

“We cannot let the current state of affairs continue and expect that we would still have a country to call home in the future. A decisive action now will prevent climate crisis,” he added.