A fire currently blazing a residential area at the back of Adamson University in Manila was raised to fifth alarm.
Manila PIO/Released
Fire near Adamson University raised to 5th alarm; classes now suspended
(Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — A residential area at the back of Adamson University in Manila was engulfed by fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to fire volunteer group, TXT Fire Philippines, the fire along Sylvia Street corner San Marcelino, Ermita, Manila, was reported at around 12:19 noon.

The Manila Public Information Office said the fire reached fifth alarm at 12:50 p.m. The fifth alarm fire means that fire trucks of the provincial or district operations chief should respond to the incident.

Firefighters of the Bureau of Fire Protecion, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Paco Volunteer Fire Brigade, Manila Fire District, Sta. Cruz Volunteer Fire Rescue and Disaster Response Group, and Southern Manila Fire Brigade are still trying to put out the fire.

As of 1:29 p.m., the Manila PIO said dorms for students of AdU, Technological University of the Philippines and other nearby schools were affected by the fire.

For its part, AdU suspended its classes and opened its gates for everyone affected by the fire. It advised its employees to stay until 5 p.m. 

"For the safety of our students, classes in all levels are already suspended today, September 26," the university announced. —Rosette Adel

