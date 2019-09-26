Business as usual for Quezon City mall after midnight fire

MANILA, Philippines — It is business as usual for a mall in Quezon City after the storage area of its supermarket located at the basement of the building was hit by fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire in Fisher Mall, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Quezon City was reported at around 11:30 p.m. It reached third alarm at 11:38 p.m., according to fire volunteer group, TXT Fire Philippines.

The management of Fisher Mall QC, however, said the Bureau of Fire Protection officially declared fire out at 12:41 a.m.

It added that the management conducted clearing operations and comprehensive technical checks to ensure the safety and security of their personnel and guests.

“Rest assured all efforts have been and are continuing to be made to allow you to enjoy shopping and dining as usual today,” the mall said.