Basilan doctor in police custody over Facebook posts

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police in Parang, Maguindanao have arrested a physician facing 26 counts of violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act in a court in Zamboanga City.

Lt.Col. Ibrahim Jambiran, chief of the Parang police, confirmed in a written report on Tuesday that they are in custody of Chao-Tiao II New Yumol of Lamitan City in Basilan province.

Yumol surrendered to the Bangsamoro regional police office, also located in Parang town in the first district of Maguindanao, earlier the same day.

Complaints were filed against Yumol for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 over allegedly disparaging posts that he made on his Facebook account.

The Cybercrime Prevention Act penalizes libel "committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future."

Under the same law, crimes "if committed by, through and with the use of information and communications technologies" carry a penalty one degree higher than in the Revised Penal Code.

Doctor turn self in

It is unclear who filed the complaints against Yumol, but he announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

"This is after I have exposed the level of corruption and drug industry that involves Lamitan City Mayor Rosita Furigay and her spouse Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay," he said, alleging the couple "used all funds and machinery" to have him arrested.

"I will submit myself voluntarily today. You will have no communication with me," he also said on his social media account.

Sources from intelligence units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Bangsamoro police said Yumol arrived in Cotabato City from Manila on Monday.

Judge Gregorio Dela Peña III of the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Zamboanga City issued the warrant for Yumol's arrest on September 19, 2019.

Bail of P80,000 was recommended for each count. — The STAR/John Unson