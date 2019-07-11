MMDA sets Metro Manila Shake drill at 4 a.m. on July 27

MANILA, Philippines— Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia on Thursday announced that the annual earthquake in Metro Manila, dubbed MM Shake Drill, is scheduled at 4 a.m. of July 27, Saturday.

Garcia said that they intentionally slated the earthquake drill at 4 in the morning this year so that the public can participate.

He likewise said it is for the same reason that they announcing this year’s shake drill in advance.

“If matutulog kayo, mag-aalarm ang mga cellphone niyo sa shake drill,” Garcia was quoted by The STAR as saying.

(If you will sleep, your cellphones will alarm during the shake drill)

Garcia said the shake drill is also not meant to scare the public but to prepare them in case an earthquake occurs during the wee hours.

Last year, the MMDA conducted a surprise shake drill.

However, the traffic authority said the National Telecommunications Commission defeated the purpose of the surprise shake drill when it sent out alerts more than two hours ahead of the exercise.

The MMDA and the NTC earlier had an agreement to send out text message alerts five minutes before the drill. —Rosette Adel with reports from The STAR/ Robertzon Ramirez