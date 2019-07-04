The suspects hurriedly escaped after they shot with pistols the glass door of the building.
Gunmen attack Bombo Radyo station in GenSan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 11:39am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen on Wednesday night fired pistols at the Bombo Radyo broadcast center in General Santos City whose reporters are critical of the Kapa money market scheme.

Lt. Col. Aldrin Gonzalez, spokesman of the Police Regional Office-12, said Thursday probers are still trying to determine who the culprits were and their motive for the attack.

Police and military intelligence sources told reporters the attack came after a radio blocktimer warned radio outfits critical of KAPA of repercussions for attacking in commentaries and reports its operation and its founder, the now controversial Joel Apolinario.

Gonzalez, citing initial reports from probers, said men on a red pick-up truck that pulled over near the Bombo Radyo broadcast center in Barangay Bula, General Santos City were responsible for the attack.

Gonzalez said personnel of the General Santos City police have asked the help of barangay officials in identifying the suspects.

