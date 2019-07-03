Vico Sotto: Pasig mayor’s office stripped of computers

MANILA, Philippines — The “lavish” mayor’s office of Pasig City has been stripped of equipment such as computers, the city’s new chief Vico Sotto said.

According to an ABS-CBN report, Sotto said that although the rooms in the mayor’s office previously occupied by Robert “Bobby” Eusebio have desks and tables, the rooms have no computers.

“Wala pa kaming mga gamit. Wala pa kaming computers so please bear with us,” Sotto told ABS-CBN News.

(We don’t have equipment. We don’t have computers so please bear with us.)

The 29-year-old mayor took the removal of equipment lightly, saying it is his predecessor’s right to remove his personal property.

But Sotto noted that the mayor’s office is “really lavish” even after it was stripped of appliances.

“Kahit wala na po lahat ng gamit, napaka-lavish. Magarbo po talaga,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

(Even if the things were removed, the rooms are really lavish. The rooms are really opulent.)

Sotto—the son of actors Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes—ended the leadership of the Eusebio family in the city after 27 years.

In Cebu City, former Mayor Tomas Osmeña stripped off his previous office of everything—from the ceiling to floor tiles when he vacated his post. Osmeña claimed that he used his personal money and monetary donations to renovate what used to be his office.

The Department of Interior and Local Government said it would investigate Osmeña, as his action could have been done in bad faith and could affect delivery of public services to the constituents of Cebu City.

Osmeña lost to Mayor Edgardo Labella.