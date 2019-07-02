Volunteers collects garbage along a road in Isabela City where residents have long been complaining about poor waste management by their local government unit.
John Unson
Local execs kick off first day in office outside office
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 3:16pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — In a break from tradition, the governor of North Cotabato and the mayor of Isabela City in Basilan spent their first day in office outside the office.

Instead of entertaining well-wishers in her office, Gov. Nancy Catamco went around and inspected the provincial hospital and the local government's heavy equipment pool at the capitol in Kidapawan City.

Catamco, a three-termer congresswoman before she was elected North Cotabato governor on May 13, also appealed to constituents to go to her office if they have complaints instead of airing them on social media.

"That practice is politically unhealthy and counterproductive. Saboteurs or third parties can exploit your posts on Facebook to foment disunity among sectors in the province," Catamco said Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, Catamco said she would also focus on devising communication platforms that could link her to her constituents.

North Cotabato, which covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in Kidapawan City, is home to Moro, Christian and Lumad communities.

Isabela City mayor, vice mayor kick off terms with cleanup 

In Isabela City in Basilan province, hundreds of volunteers led by Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Vice Mayor Kifli Hataman collected on Monday some 10 tons of garbage along streets to mark the start of their citywide cleanliness and sanitation campaign.

The waste collection and disposal problems in Isabela City had persisted unchecked in the past nine years, according to barangay officials and members of the media community in Basilan and in nearby Zamboanga City.

Monday’s multi-sectoral waste collection activity in Isabela City was supported by the Basilan Ulama Supreme Council, comprised of Islamic theologians, among them Ustadz Alzad Sattar of the Bangsamoro parliament and volunteers from units of the Philippine National Police and the Army’s 104th Brigade.

Turabin-Hataman, former representative of the Anak Mindanao Party-list, said she is grateful to Isabela City residents for helping clean strategic roadsides and intersections were there are large heaps of mixed non-biodegradable and biodegradable wastes.

Residents of Isabela City, among them barangay officials, posted on Facebook their fascination on the activity that seemed to have closed the gaping religious, political and cultural divides among the local Muslim and Christian communities.

Turabin-Hataman said she would focus attention on resolving Isabela City’s garbage problem and the pestering floods in its main commercial hub immediately after a heavy downpour despite being near to the sea where floodwaters can be diverted to via proper engineering intervention.

ISABELA CITY NANCY CATAMCO NORTH COTABATO SITTI TURABIN-HATAMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila Mayor Moreno calls out UE admin over class suspensions
23 hours ago
"College students are not frogmen. Never do that again to us," Moreno said in Filipino.
Nation
Windshield-smashing beggar caught
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A beggar seen on a viral video hitting a motorist’s windshield on EDSA after she refused to give him P100 was arrested...
Nation
Vico Sotto makes good on promise, suspends 'odd/even' scheme in Pasig City
23 hours ago
"I will remove it on my first day of office," Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said.
Nation
Woman raped, killed in Rizal
By Non Alquitran | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
A woman believed to be a victim of rape was found dead in Cardona, Rizal on Sunday.
Nation
EDSA traffic ‘acceptable’ by 2022 – DPWH
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Traffic along EDSA would return to “acceptable” levels by the end of President Duterte’s term in 2022, with...
Nation
Latest
16 hours ago
DOJ summons KAPA execs over investment scam
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned officials of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. in connection with the...
Nation
16 hours ago
DILG to probe ex-Cebu mayor for removing fixtures
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will conduct an investigation into the removal of the fixtures...
Nation
16 hours ago
Gunman in slay of Dutch missionary gets life
By Ding Cervantes | 16 hours ago
The gunman in the killing of Dutch missionary Willem Geertman in this city on July 3, 2012 will spend the rest of his life...
Nation
Detained former Bohol board member cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Former Bohol provincial board member Niño Rey Boniel, who is detained on parricide charges, has been aquitted of graft for rejecting an application for a license to operate a cockpit when he was mayor in...
16 hours ago
Nation
DOLE padlocks Iloilo meat factory after grinder mishap
By Mayen Jaymalin | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered the closure of a meat factory in Iloilo after one of its workers died when half of his body was drawn into a meat grinder last week.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with