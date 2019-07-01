Manila Mayor Isko Moreno delivered his first State of the City Address on Monday, July 1.
Manila Mayor Moreno calls out UE admin over class suspensions
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Monday called out the administration of the University of the East for not following his order on suspending classes.

The STAR reported that the newly-elected Manila mayor chided the administration of UE for not adhering to his class suspension order.

"College students are not frogmen. Never do that again to us," Moreno said in Filipino.

“Education is important, but the lives and safety of your students are more important. If you will not follow, those schools, the instructions of the City Government of Manila, you are not welcome to the City of Manila,” he added.

Moreno announced the suspension of classes in all levels of Manila before 10:00 in the morning.

The Manila mayor said he based his announcement on PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin raising a yellow rainfall warning in Metro Manila.

But the University of the East announced that it would only be suspending classes from kindergarten to senior high school in its Manila campus.

By 1:00 p.m., however, UE announced that it is suspending classes in all levels in its Manila and Caloocan campus.

Malacañang Executive Order No. 66, series of 2012 states that “localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices may be implemented by local chief executives, as chairmen of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council concerned.” — Kristine Joy Patag

