PRO-9 steps up surveillance vs foreign terrorists

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police have stepped up surveillance in the region in response to the arrest in Zamboanga City of a Pakistani man with alleged links to Dawlah Islamiyah.

Police Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, director of Police Regional Office 9, has directed local police to work with other law enforcement agencies to track down foreign terrorists who may be in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Police Maj. Helen Galvez, regional spokesperson said.

Quidilla also commended the regional police intelligence division for assisting the Bureau of Immigration in the arrest of Waqar Ahmad earlier this month. Ahmad had been working at his uncle's appliance center along Alejo Alvarez Street.

Ahmad was initially arrested for being an undocumented foreigner, which is a violation of immigration law. He has been turned over to the bureau's central office in Manila.

Ahmed's arrest was announced Tuesday after he had gone through "tactical interrogation". The BI said Ahmad admitted to an alleged link with Dawlah Islamiyah, which is also known as the Maute local terror group.

According to intelligence reports, Ahmad was reportedly planning to meet with the Abu Sayyaf group in Basilan to conduct suicide bombings.

The military has said the meeting might not have pushed through because the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan are already in hiding due to constant military operations.

Ahmad will be deported and will not be allowed to return to the country.