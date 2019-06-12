ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The law enforcement operation in General Salipada Pendatun town was carried out by police and military units.
John Unson
Army, police dismantle BIFF gun repair shop in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 11:54am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — A joint Army-police team dismantled Tuesday a makeshift firearms repair shop of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

The BIFF, the group that authorities say is behind all the bombings in central Mindanao in recent years, uses the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Wednesday the facility, located at Barangay Midconding in General Salipada Pendatun in Maguindanao, was operated by BIFF bandits led by Sukarno Buka.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the 33rd Infantry Battalion, the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and the police’s 4th Special Action Battalion found gun parts, gunsmith tools and assorted ammunition in the firearm repair shop.

"The purpose of the operation was to arrest Buka, who is wanted for criminal offenses but he managed to escape. Their gun shop was immediately dismantled. I’m thankful to the CIDG-BARMM for its extensive role in this operation that led to the seizure of gun parts, tools and ammunition hidden in that shop," Sobejana said.

Local officials said Buka and his men had also produced improvised rocket launchers and components for improvised explosive devices in the facility.

Agents of CIDG-BARMM led by Col. James Gulmatico earlier arrested BIFF gunsmiths in operations early this year in towns in the second district of Maguindanao.

Sobejana said the joint Army-police operation in Barangay Midconding was coordinated with the ceasefire committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which has an agreement with the government for cooperation in addressing security threats.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to lead distribution of land certificates in General Santos
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to lead the distribution of land ownership certificates in General Santos City on Thursday...
Nation
#WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s...
Nation
PNP: Erwin Tulfo to surrender firearms
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
After he received a stern warning from the Philippine National Police (PNP), broadcaster Erwin Tulfo has coordinated with the police for the surrender of his firearms.
Nation
PIA chief hits Martin Andanar over corruption probe
By Christina Mendez | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine Information Agency (PIA) chief Harold Clavite decried yesterday the ongoing investigation of corruption allegations against him.
Nation
Army, police dismantle BIFF gun repair shop in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
A joint Army-police team dismantled Tuesday a makeshift firearms repair shop of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Figh...
Nation
Latest
Cops rescue toddler forced to drink, smoke
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Police on Monday rescued a two-year-old boy who was allegedly forced by his mother and stepfather to drink liquor and smoke a cigarette in Quezon City.
13 hours ago
Nation
Wayward truck kills 9 in Davao City
By Edith Regalado | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Nine people, including a two-year-old boy, died when a 10-wheeler truck plowed into several vehicles and houses along Matina Pangi Road in this city at past 9 a.m. yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
CIDG apologizes to columnist over wrongful arrest
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has apologized to opinion writer Fedelina Margarita Valle, who is based in Davao City, over her wrongful arrest on Sunday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Another Marine battalion to be deployed in Sulu
By Jaime Laude | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Marines Corps (PMC) is sending another battalion to Sulu to help in the operations against Abu Sayyaf bandits in the province and nearby areas.
13 hours ago
Nation
Couple found dead in Bulacan
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
A couple was found dead along the road in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Monday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with