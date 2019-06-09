ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The military has transferred the 74th Infantry Battalion to Zamboanga City from Sumisip, Basilan.
Google Earth
AFP moves troops as security situation in Basilan improves
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2019 - 7:17pm

BASILAN, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines is reducing the number of its troops in Basilan, saying the situation there has normalized and the threat from the Abu Sayyaf Group has been addressed. 

Brig. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of Joint Task Force Basilan and the 104th Infantry Brigade, said the AFP leadership and the Western Mindanao Command has seen that the security situation in Basilan has improved.

"Actually, they could have taken other units from other places but they have seen the improved situation in Basilan and noticed that we can handle it so we have to give off one infantry battalion so that the whole of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) can focus in Sulu," said Reyeg.

The military has redeployed the 74th Infantry Battalion from Sumisip town to Zamboanga City, replacing the 11th IB which was sent back to the 3rd Infantry Division in the Visayas.

Reyeg said the joint task force has realigned and adjusted its forces to meet the province's security needs even with the 74th IB's departure. He assured the communities here that the remaining troops can secure the province, where the Abu Sayyaf group was formed in 1990.

The military confirmed that there are still a few Abu Sayyaf in hiding and on the run in the mountains of Sampinit.

BASILAN JOINT TASK FORCE BASILAN WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Padlock firms tagged in investment scams — Duterte
By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has put his foot down against companies involved in investment scams in Southern Mindanao, including religious...
Nation
Bride among 13 killed in Camarines Sur truck accident, police says
5 hours ago
Thirteen people including a bride-to-be and two children were killed when the truck they were riding on after attending a...
Nation
South Korea to take back remaining trash shipment
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The remaining 5,000 of the 6,500 metric tons of garbage from South Korea that arrived at the Mindanao International Container...
Nation
#WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
By Rosette Adel | 3 days ago
The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s...
Nation
2 held for slay of ex-Batangas vice mayor’s wife
By Ed Amoroso | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Police arrested on Friday two suspects in the killing of the wife of former vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos of Sto. Tomas, Batangas.
Nation
Latest
57 minutes ago
LIST: Metro Manila, Cavite areas affected by Maynilad maintenance on June 11-12
By Rosette Adel | 57 minutes ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. recently announced that some parts of Meto Manila and Cavite will experience temporary water...
Nation
5 hours ago
Davao Today columnist nabbed at Laguindingan airport
5 hours ago
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines on Sunday reported that a columnist for a Davao City news site was nabbed...
Nation
19 hours ago
Duterte vows 5-minute travel between Cubao, Makati
By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Duterte vowed to work on cutting the travel time along EDSA, particularly between Cubao and Makati, from over one...
Nation
19 hours ago
PNP not picking on Erwin Tulfo
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is not picking on broadcaster Erwin Tulfo as authorities have ordered the surrender of...
Nation
19 hours ago
Eddie Garcia suffers heart attack on set
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Nobody shouted “Cut!” when Eddie Garcia collapsed on the set of a GMA adventure-series at a tenement house in...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with