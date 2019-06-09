LIST: Metro Manila, Cavite areas affected by Maynilad maintenance on June 11-12

MANILA, Philippines—Maynilad Water Services Inc. recently announced that some parts of Meto Manila and Cavite will experience temporary water interruptions on June 11 to 12 because of maintenance work.

The water service firm said it will be holding maintenance work inside its water treatment plant in Quezon City.

According to Maynilad, it will reinstall a rapid mixer in La Mesa Treatment Plant 1 that it pulled out for repairs in April 2019. It said that the rapid mixer is an essential tool in the facility’s treatment process.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance work will cause low pressure to no water supply in some areas.

The following areas will be affected by the repair works:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City

Las Piñas

Makati City

Malabon City

Manila

Navotas City

Parañaque City

Pasay City

Quezon City

Cavite Province

Bacoor

Cavite City

Imus

Noveleta

Rosario

Maynilad called for patience and understanding amid the upcoming repairs. It also apologized for the inconvenience they may cause.

“We encourage our affected customers to store water at least three days before the interruption to prevent simultaneous heavy withdrawals of water from our pipelines, which can reduce water pressure and cause some customers to have no water earlier than schedule,” Maynilad said.

“Upon resumption of water service, customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears,” it added.

Maynilad assured its customers that they have water tankers on standby to deliver potable water to affected areas as needed.

Here’s the list of affected areas and their corresponding water supply interruption schedules:

June 11, Tuesday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barangays Bangkal, Magallanes, Palanan, Pio Del Pilar and San Isidro, Makati City

Barangay 144, Pasay City

Barangays San Jose, Sipac-Almacen and Tanza, Navotas

Barangays 33, 34, 42, 93 to 97, 99, 102 to 104, 107 to 109, 124 to 125, 129, 131, 138, 140 to 142, 198 to 203, 202-A, 205 to 208, 260 to 266, 304 to 309, 326 to 328, 332 to 334, 564, 587, 588, 598 to 601, 609, 610, 612 to 614, 619, 622, and 659, Manila

Barangays 662, 666, 673, 675, 676, 686 to 689, 692, 694, 695, 697, 700, 707 to 712, 714 to 716, 718, 722 to 726, 731, 732, 734 to 736, 738 to 744, 829, 830, 846, 851 to 853, 855 to 860, 862 to 864, and Damka area, Manila

Barangays 5 to 10, 11 to 14, 22, 24, 27, 28, 31, 95, 99, 146 to 155, 157 to 159, and 161 to 164, Caloocan City

Barangays Apolonio Samson, Baesa, Bahay Toro, Balong Bato, Bungad, Paltok, Sangandaan, Sauyo, Talipapa, Tandang Sora, and Veterans Village, Quezon City

Barangays Concepcion, Dampalit, Ibaba, Longos, Potrero, San Agustin and Tañong, Malabon City will experience low pressure to no water supply starting 08:00 am until 08:00 pm

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Barangays Molino II to IV and VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West, and San Nicolas III, Bacoor City

Barangays Bagbag II, Kanluran, Muzon I to II, Poblacion, Sapa I to II, Sapa IV, Silangan I to II, and IV, Silangan I and II, Tejeros Convention and Wawa I to III, Rosario Cavite

Barangay Pasong Buaya, Imus City

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Barangays 1 to 10, 10-A to B, 11 to 42, 42-A, 42-B, 43 to 62, 62-A, Sangley Point, and Fort San Felipe (Phil. Navy), Cavite City

Barangays Magdiwang, Poblacion, Salcedo I to II, San Antonio I to II, San Juan I to II, San Rafael I to IV and Sta. Rosa I to II, Noveleta Cavite City

June 11 to 12, Tuesday to Wednesday

9 a.m. (June 11) to 6 a.m. (June 12)

Barangays Anabu I-C (Koldstor, Anabu 1-C) to I-F(areas along Anabu road) Anabu II-A to II-F Malagasang I-D to I-G (Jade Residences), Malagasang II-A to II-G, Imus City, Cavite

10 a.m. (June 11) to 1 a.m. (June 12)

Barangays Anabu I-A and I-B, Anabu I-C (Liwayway Subd., areas along Aguinaldo Highway), Anabu I-D (areas along Aguinaldo Highway), Anabu I-F (areas along Aguinaldo Highway), Bayan Luma I to IX, and Bucandala I to V, Imus City, Cavite

Barangays Carsadang Bago I and II, Malagasang I-A to I-C, Malagasang I-D (Manela Subd., Silvertown III), Malagasang I-G (Celina Plains, Savanna Ville), and Poblacion I-A to I-C, Imus City, Cavite

Barangays Poblacion II-A and II-B, Poblacion III-A and III-B, Poblacion IV-A to IV-D, Tanzang Luma I to VI, and Toclong I-A to I-C, Imus City, Cavite

Barangays Almanza Uno, CAA, Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Uno, Dos and Tres, Pilar, Pulanglupa Dos, Talon Uno to Singko

Las Piñas City

11 p.m. (June 11) to 1 a.m. (June 12)

Barangays BF Homes, Don Bosco, Marcelo Green Village, San Antonio, San Isidro and San Martin De Porres, Parañaque City

11 p.m. (June 11) to 4 a.m. (June 12)