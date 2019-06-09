ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This undated image shows Laguindingan International Airport' in Cagayan De Oro City.
Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0/Renzoy16
Davao Today columnist nabbed at Cagayan de Oro airport
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2019 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines—The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines on Sunday reported that a columnist for a Davao City news site was nabbed on Sunday morning for reasons yet unknown.

NUJP said Margarita Valle, a columnist of Davao Today and also a former columnist of Sun.Star Davao, was reportedly held on Sunday morning at the Laguindingian Airport in Cagayan de Oro while waiting for her flight home to Davao City. 

Davao Today is part of Altermidya, or the People’s Alternative Media Network, a network of progressive and independent media outfits. Members of the network have been subject to online harassment and cyber attacks on their websites.

Valle’s son, Rius, said his mother was “illegally arrested” by the members of the Philippine National Police in Cagayan De Oro City Airport for an "unknown reason."

RELATED: NUJP lauds Cagayan de Oro press for unity vs red-tagging

"She was set to go home after attending a training-workshop in CDO and about to board a plane to Davao when the arrest happened," Rius, who is with the Save Our Schools Network, said.

“We have now lost all communications with her and we don't know her whereabouts,” he added. 

Rius then took to Facebook to seek help from his media friends as his mother is feared missing.

“To all my media friends in CDO, please help,” he said. —Rosette Adel

CAGAYAN DE ORO DAVAO CITY NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Padlock firms tagged in investment scams — Duterte
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has put his foot down against companies involved in investment scams in Southern Mindanao, including religious...
Nation
#WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s...
Nation
2 held for slay of ex-Batangas vice mayor’s wife
By Ed Amoroso | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Police arrested on Friday two suspects in the killing of the wife of former vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos of Sto. Tomas, Batangas.
Nation
Bride among 13 killed in Camarines Sur truck accident, police says
2 hours ago
Thirteen people including a bride-to-be and two children were killed when the truck they were riding on after attending a...
Nation
Bulacan court voids law naming road after cigarette firm
By Ding Cervantes | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
A court in Bulacan has nullified a local law naming a road in Malolos City after a cigarette company.
Nation
Latest
Joy Belmonte promises strengthened anti-drug efforts in barangays
By Janvic Mateo | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor-elect Joy Belmonte has vowed to strengthen anti-illegal drug efforts by enlisting more volunteers in barangays.
16 hours ago
Nation
Teen stabbed dead in Quezon City
By Romina Cabrera | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
A Grade 10 student was found naked and stabbed to death in her rented room in Quezon City on Friday.
16 hours ago
Nation
Ex-Vizcaya exec gets 8 years for P.25-million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
For soliciting money from a mining firm in exchange for the issuance of ore transport and export permits, former Nueva Vizcaya provincial administrator Manuel Tabora may spend up to eight years in prison.
16 hours ago
Nation
3 students drown in Benguet river
By Artemio Dumlao | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Three students drowned in Agno River in Sitio Karil Calew, Barangay Dalupirip in this town on Friday.
16 hours ago
Nation
P6.8-million shabu seized in Lanao Sur sting
By John Unson | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Two persons arrested in a drug sting in Barangay Eastern Samar in Wao town in this province on Friday yielded a kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million, authorities said.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with