Maintenance shuts down DICT, other gov't websites

MANILA, Philippines — Several government websites, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology, have become inaccessible Thursday.

In an advisory posted Thursday afternoon, the DICT announced that the government web hosting service may experience downtime and intermittent connection.

The DICT, however, assured other government agencies that all their data will remain intact.

"Our technical team are currently working for the resolution and restoration of the services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the DICT said.

The agency added that questions and concerns over the downtime may be sent to their email at https://helpdesk@i.gov.ph or helpdesk@i.gov.ph.

Among the government websites that were shut down those of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Pipol Konek or free public wi-fi and National Telecommunications Commission.

Maintenance of government websites are under the Integrated Government Philippines or iGovPhil Program, which seeks to improve public access to government online services. — Patricia Lourdes Viray