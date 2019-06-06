ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The official website of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, as well as other government services, were down on Thursday due to maintenance activity.
DICT website screenshot
Maintenance shuts down DICT, other gov't websites
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several government websites, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology, have become inaccessible Thursday.

In an advisory posted Thursday afternoon, the DICT announced that the government web hosting service may experience downtime and intermittent connection.

The DICT, however, assured other government agencies that all their data will remain intact.

"Our technical team are currently working for the resolution and restoration of the services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the DICT said.

The agency added that questions and concerns over the downtime may be sent to their email at https://helpdesk@i.gov.ph or helpdesk@i.gov.ph.

Among the government websites that were shut down those of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Pipol Konek or free public wi-fi and National Telecommunications Commission. 

Maintenance of government websites are under the Integrated Government Philippines or iGovPhil Program, which seeks to improve public access to government online services. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY DICT GOVERNMENT WEBSITES PCOO SHUTDOWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Woman faces raps for bomb joke at LRT station
2 hours ago
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday morning for cracking a bomb joke at a Light Rail Transit-1 station.
Nation
Probers eye love triangle in twin slays
By Rey Galupo | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Police investigators are looking into a love triangle as the motive behind the killing of a man and a woman in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday night.
Nation
Business sector cheers plan to open mothballed North Cotabato airport
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Central Mindanao's business sector is hopeful that the region's economy will improve if the airport in the province, which...
Nation
3 killed in Laguna ambush
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
A former barangay official allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and his two companions were killed in an ambush in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna yesterday.
Nation
Junjun Binay to appeal CA ruling
By Robertzon Ramirez | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Former Makati mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. will ask the Court of Appeals (CA) to reconsider its decision that barred him perpetually from holding public office.
Nation
Latest
9 minutes ago
#WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
By Rosette Adel | 9 minutes ago
The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s...
Nation
18 hours ago
SC resets deliberation on EDSA bus ban
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has deferred its ruling on two petitions that sought to stop the policy of the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
18 hours ago
LTFRB to Grab: Explain deactivation of 8,000 units
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show cause order to ridehailing platform Grab...
Nation
3 drug suspects slain in Navotas
By Rey Galupo | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Three suspected drug pushers died after they allegedly engaged police in a firefight during a sting in Navotas City before dawn yesterday.
18 hours ago
Nation
FDA: Testing of ‘fake’ vinegar products to continue
By Sheila Crisostomo | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assured the public yesterday that testing of vinegar products would continue to determine if these contain synthetic acetic acid.
18 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with