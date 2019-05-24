ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
One of the several dynamites hidden in the boat went off, hurting the two fishermen seriously.
File photo
Accidental blast hurts 2 fishermen in Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 3:21pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two fishermen were injured Thursday in an accidental explosion of a home-made dynamite they were to use for fishing.

The relatives Datu and Mahdi, both surnamed Matabalao, are now confined in a hospital in the city.

They were sailing to a fishing spot two kilometers off the seaside Barangay Kalanganan northwest of the city when one of several dynamites hidden in their boat went off, hurting them both seriously.

Brig. Gen. Graciano Mijares, director of the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Friday the duo shall be subjected to an investigation and may even be prosecuted for keeping explosives.

Dynamites for blast fishing are made of either ammonium nitrate or potassium chlorate mixed with gasoline and sulfur, the same ingredients for improvised explosive devices used by communist rebels and religious militants operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

DYNAMITE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pangasinan elects youngest mayor
By Eva Visperas | 5 days ago
The newly elected mayor of this city could be the youngest local government executive who won in the midterm polls on Mo...
Nation
3 Chinese beat up compatriots
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
Three Chinese were arrested for allegedly beating up a fellow Chinese and his girlfriend in Ermita, Manila on Wednesday....
Nation
Chinese, Korean businesses in Boracay ordered closed
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
At least 10 establishments in Boracay owned or managed by Chinese and South Korean citizens have been ordered closed for operating...
Nation
MMDA: Bus ban on EDSA still uncertain
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The implementation of the ban on provincial buses along EDSA remains uncertain, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Nation
Nominees for deputy ombudsman face JBC
By Edu Punay | May 24, 2019 - 12:00am
The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) yesterday screened nominees for the post to be left vacant by the retirement of Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Gerard Mosquera next month.
Nation
Latest
39 minutes ago
Accidental blast hurts 2 fishermen in Cotabato
By John Unson | 39 minutes ago
Two fishermen were injured Thursday in an accidental explosion of a home-made dynamite they were to use for fishing.
Nation
5 found dead in Bulacan drug den
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | May 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Five persons were found dead in a suspected drug den in Purok 4, Barangay San Pedro in this city yesterday morning.
16 hours ago
Nation
16 hours ago
1.8 million children at risk due to conflict in Mindanao
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The conflict in Mindanao continues to threaten some 1.8 million children, according to international child welfare organization...
Nation
Suspects in Subic trader’s slay barred from leaving Philippines
By Ding Cervantes | May 24, 2019 - 12:00am
A court in Pampanga has issued a hold departure order against the suspects in the killing of businessman Dominic Sytin at the Subic freeport last November.
16 hours ago
Nation
Compostela renamed Davao de Oro
By Christina Mendez | May 24, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte has signed a law renaming Compostela Valley to Davao de Oro.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with