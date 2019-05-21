Panel done with draft transition plan for BARMM

MANILA, Philippines — Experts are done drafting a transition plan for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which will be turned over to the new region's caretaker government.

Abdullah Cusain, deputy executive secretary of Chief Minister Al Hajj Ahod Ebrahim, said Tuesday they are expecting the interim Coordinating Team for Transition, or CT4T, to turn over this week the transition plan to the BARMM leadership.

The CT4T is comprised of government planners, governance experts and accountants and representatives from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, some of whom are lawyers.

“This transition plan is for consideration of the chief minister,” said Cusain, who is also Ebrahim’s designated spokesman.

The creation of BARMM to replace the 29-year ARMM was premised on two compacts between Malacañang and the MILF — the 2012 Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Former ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman, who was elected congressional representative of Basilan last May 13, turned over his office to Ebrahim last February.