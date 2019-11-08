Toll board defers ruling on SLEX discount

MANILA, Philippines — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) yesterday deferred deciding on the proposed discount for vehicles going through the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

The board members were deadlocked during the meeting on the motion of private sector representative Raymundo Junia for a P44 discount for class one vehicles, according to TRB spokesman Julius Corpuz.

The board “deferred (an) action or decision on the motion until a clear, legal basis is presented to support the motion,” Corpuz said.

He added that the TRB will “strictly monitor all traffic mitigation measures,” including the commitment of concessionaries to fasttrack the Skyway extension project. The SLEX’s third northbound lane in Sucat is supposed to be reopened by Dec. 1, Corpuz said.

The lane’s closure caused a traffic gridlock along the expressway and affected the flow of traffic in Muntinlupa and Parañaque.

Corpuz said the next meeting has yet to be set.