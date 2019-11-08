NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
4 eyed in DOLE official’s slay
Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Non Alquitran (The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District (MPD) yesterday released the photos of four persons of interest in the killing of a senior labor officer in Malate, Manila Monday.

Acting MPD chief Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba, in a press briefing, appealed to the public to give information on the four men caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage who were involved in the killing of Ellen Dacanay while she was driving her Honda Brio along Malvar street on Monday.

“We are appealing to the public, for anyone who has witnessed the incident to give some information relative to the identity of the suspects. All information will be treated with confidentiality,” Balba said.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said any tip from the public would help police resolve the case with dispatch.

He said investigators are focusing on the identities of the four men before going after the mastermind.

“As of now, we have no clear motive nor the brains behind the labor official’s ambush-slay. We are focused more on identifying the persons of interest,” he stressed.

He said a separate team of investigators is looking into cases handled by Dacanay.

Police analyzed 50 CCTV clips that showed a man wearing a red shirt, pretending to use his cell phone outside and pointing out the vehicle driven by Dacanay to the gunmen  before they promptly followed it.

The gunmen wearing bullcaps alighted from the motorcycle and fired shots when the victim’s vehicle arrived along Malvar street.

They then sped off and abandoned the motorcycle at the corner of San Andres and Anakbayan streets before hailing a tricycle along Singalong street.

The motorcycle used in the killing was driven away by a fourth person of interest toward Quirino Avenue, the footage showed.

Balba said the police need all the information they can get, especially because there was no clear motive.

The victim’s family said there were no death threats against her, Balba said.

Dacanay’s companion in the vehicle, labor arbiter Agatha Daquigan, was unhurt in the incident.

BERNABE BALBA ELLEN DACANAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clerk nabbed for P750-Million theft from stock brokerage firm
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac yesterday confirmed the arrest of Marlo Moron, 44, settlement clerk of R&L Investments.
Metro
Toll board defers ruling on SLEX discount
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The Toll Regulatory Board yesterday deferred deciding on the proposed discount for vehicles going through the South Luzon Expressway .
Metro
DILG to extend new road clearing ops to 75 days
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government will extend its future road clearing operations to 75 days.
Metro
Las Piñas seniors, PWDs exempt from parking fees
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
By next month, senior citizens and persons with disability in Las Piñas will be exempt from paying parking fees for the first three hours at all business establishments and offices.
Metro
Latest
P18-Million drugs seized in MM stings
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Over P18 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate operations in Metro Manila on Wednesday.
2 hours ago
Metro
10 houses razed in Caloocan fire
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Ten families were left homeless in a fire that reached second alarm at a residential area in Caloocan yesterday.
2 hours ago
Metro
DOJ chief hopes decision on Maguindanao massacre out soon
By Evelyn Macairan | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Amid reports that the ruling on the Maguindanao massacre case would be postponed until next month, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday he is still hoping that the lower court would come out with a decision...
2 hours ago
Metro
9 days ago
Munti jail to probe ‘pay per visit’ scheme
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 days ago
The warden of the Muntinlupa City Jail said yesterday he will investigate reports that visitors are being made to pay to gain...
Metro
Navotas gets ninth drug-cleared barangay
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Barangay Bagumbayan in Navotas is the ninth village to be declared drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
9 days ago
Metro
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with