Licensure Examination for Dentists

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 764 out of 969 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao last May 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Licensure Examination for Dentists held on May 7, 2025 & ff. days (Written) and June 3, 2025 & ff. days (Practical) released on June 11, 2025