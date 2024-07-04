Special Professional Licensure Examination for C. P. A.

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 56 passed in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Accountancy who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman; Hon. Samuel B. Padilla, Vice Chairman; Hon. Gloria T. Baysa, Hon. Thelma S. Ciudadano, Hon. Gervacio I. Piator and Hon. Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, Members.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for C. P. A. Held on June 16, 2024 & FF. days. Released on July 4, 2024.

Seq. No. N a m e

1 ALCALDE, JANIEL DEFENSOR

2 PATALAGSA, CRAIG JULIAN GALAPON

3 TIZON, RYAN SAN DIEGO

4 VANTA, VANESSA AIRA ECHEVARRIA