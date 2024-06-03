Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 17 out of 41 passed the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R. last May 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on May 30 & 31, 2024 released on June 3, 2024

1 ALLAGA, SHEENA JEN TEÑOSO

2 ARCA, KYCIE MUCHA

3 ASIODCHE, LEANDRA RIESGO

4 BAUTISTA, JESILYN FUENTES

5 BILOG, PRINCESS ANNE SOLIS

6 BLANCO, JANINE GADIANO

7 BONGCO, ALLYANA MARIA LLAMZON

8 CABSABA, MONIQUE JYRA MUZONES

9 CASTIL, ARWIN RECTO CURBI

10 CHING, FRENZXINNE ELLYZE MIRANDILLA

11 CONSTANTINO, ALEX DELA CRUZ

12 DONES, JOHN ERICK VASQUEZ

13 GALANZA, ROSS ANNE NAVARRO

14 LANDICHO, SHAIRA JANE ENDOZO

15 MEDENILLA, DIANA PUNSALAN

16 REMULLA, BEA GEORFO

17 SICAT, KEITH OCAMPO