Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 17 out of 41 passed the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R. last May 2024.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on May 30 & 31, 2024 released on June 3, 2024
1 ALLAGA, SHEENA JEN TEÑOSO
2 ARCA, KYCIE MUCHA
3 ASIODCHE, LEANDRA RIESGO
4 BAUTISTA, JESILYN FUENTES
5 BILOG, PRINCESS ANNE SOLIS
6 BLANCO, JANINE GADIANO
7 BONGCO, ALLYANA MARIA LLAMZON
8 CABSABA, MONIQUE JYRA MUZONES
9 CASTIL, ARWIN RECTO CURBI
10 CHING, FRENZXINNE ELLYZE MIRANDILLA
11 CONSTANTINO, ALEX DELA CRUZ
12 DONES, JOHN ERICK VASQUEZ
13 GALANZA, ROSS ANNE NAVARRO
14 LANDICHO, SHAIRA JANE ENDOZO
15 MEDENILLA, DIANA PUNSALAN
16 REMULLA, BEA GEORFO
17 SICAT, KEITH OCAMPO
