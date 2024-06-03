^

Exam Results

Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 3, 2024 | 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 17 out of 41 passed the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R. last May 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on May 30 & 31, 2024 released on June 3, 2024

1        ALLAGA, SHEENA JEN TEÑOSO

2        ARCA, KYCIE MUCHA

3        ASIODCHE, LEANDRA RIESGO

4        BAUTISTA, JESILYN FUENTES

5        BILOG, PRINCESS ANNE SOLIS

6        BLANCO, JANINE GADIANO

7        BONGCO, ALLYANA MARIA LLAMZON

8        CABSABA, MONIQUE JYRA MUZONES

9        CASTIL, ARWIN RECTO CURBI

10        CHING, FRENZXINNE ELLYZE MIRANDILLA

11        CONSTANTINO, ALEX DELA CRUZ

12        DONES, JOHN ERICK VASQUEZ

13        GALANZA, ROSS ANNE NAVARRO

14        LANDICHO, SHAIRA JANE ENDOZO

15        MEDENILLA, DIANA PUNSALAN

16        REMULLA, BEA GEORFO

17        SICAT, KEITH OCAMPO

