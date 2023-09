Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 52 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in N. C. R. this September 2023.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be on October 9 - 13, October 16 - 20 and October 23, 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees who Passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers. Held in September 2023. Released on September 8, 2023