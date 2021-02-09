Medical Technologist Licensure Examination

(The Philippine Star) - February 9, 2021 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,919 out of 2,835 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last January 2021.

Held on January 21 & 22, 2021.  Released on February 8, 2021.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination. 

