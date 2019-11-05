Psychometrician Licensure Examination
(The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,800 out of 10,670 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2019.

Held on October 27 & 28, 2019; Released on November 4, 2019

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometrician Licensure Examination

 

PSYCHOMETRICIAN LICENSURE EXAMINATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Psychometrician Licensure Examination
November 5, 2019 - 3:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 6,800 out of 10,670 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
2 hours ago
Exam Results
Psychologist Licensure Examination
November 5, 2019 - 2:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 205 out of 285 passed the Psychologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila last October 2019. The result of examination with respect...
3 hours ago
Exam Results
Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination
October 29, 2019 - 4:30pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 481 out of 877 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila and Cebu this October 2019.
7 days ago
Exam Results
Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination
October 29, 2019 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 731 out of 2,101 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Fisheries in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
7 days ago
Exam Results
Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination
October 18, 2019 - 6:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 68 out of 94 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in Manila and Cagayan de Oro this October...
17 days ago
Exam Results
Naval Architect Licensure Examination
October 8, 2019 - 3:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 89 out of 156 passed the Naval Architect Licensure Examination given by the Board of Naval Architecture in Manila this October 2019.
28 days ago
Exam Results
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with