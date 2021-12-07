A year on, Kasiglahan folk still haunted by ‘Ulysses’ flooding

For the residents, Ulysses brought the worst flooding in Kasiglahan Village since it was constructed in 1999.

They said they were caught off-guard. The rivers nearby overflowed and, before they knew it, the dike broke and floodwaters rushed in.

“The waters rose very quickly, unlike the ones before. We were not able to bring anything, not even extra clothes. We were only able to save ourselves,” said Liza*, a local of Rodriguez who has been living in the village since 2016.

According to the National Housing Authority (NHA), around 7,591 housing units were affected during the flooding. The disaster wrecked Liza’s house and washed away her store.

With her source of income gone, Liza has no money to fix her home. Now, the 50-year-old widow and her children have been staying at a friend’s house just across their destroyed home.

Located within the Upper Marikina watershed, Kasiglahan Village is a resettlement site for Metro Manila’s poor who had been ejected from the capital region’s so-called “danger zones.” It was conceptualized during the administration of former President Fidel Ramos, but the construction started during the term of former President Joseph Estrada.

Bounded by the Marikina River in the south and the Puray River in the east, Kasiglahan—particularly the extension housing project called 1K2—is vulnerable to flooding.

In 2012, it was ravaged by floods due to monsoon rains, forcing people to climb onto their roofs. As a result, people who lived there abandoned their houses and moved to a safer area in Kasiglahan.

Two years later, the village was once again flooded after Tropical Storm Mario (Fung-Wong) dumped heavy rainfall. In 2018, Liza said the southwest monsoon caused knee-deep flooding.