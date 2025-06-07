^

World

Trump says fresh US-China trade talks in London next week

Philstar.com
June 7, 2025 | 5:52pm
Trump says fresh US-China trade talks in London next week
In this file photo taken on November 9, 2017, US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss trade on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Argentina this month, a senior US official said November 13, 2018.
AFP / Fred Dufour

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump announced Friday a new round of trade talks with China in London next week, a day after calling Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a bid to end a bitter battle over tariffs.

The talks in the British capital on Monday will mark the second round of such negotiations between the world's two biggest economies since Trump launched his trade war this year.

"The meeting should go very well," said Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The president added that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet the Chinese team.

The first talks between Washington and Beijing since Trump slapped levies on allies and adversaries alike took place in Geneva last month.

While Trump had imposed a sweeping 10 percent duty on imports from most trading partners, rates on Chinese goods rocketed as both countries engaged in an escalating tariffs battle.

In April, additional US tariffs on many Chinese products hit 145 percent while China hit back with countermeasures of 125 percent.

Following the talks last month, both sides agreed to temporarily bring down the levels, with US tariffs cooling to 30 percent and China's levies at 10 percent.

But this temporary halt is expected to expire in early August and Trump last week accused China of violating the pact, underscoring deeper differences on both sides.

US officials have accused China of slow-walking export approvals of critical minerals and rare earth magnets, a key issue behind Trump's recent remarks.

While Trump's long-awaited phone call with Xi this week likely paved the way for further high-level trade talks, a swift resolution to the tariffs impasse remains uncertain.

DONALD TRUMP

XI JINPING
