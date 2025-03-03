^

World

Pope's condition stable but complex

Gildas Le Roux - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 8:21am
Pope's condition stable but complex
Pope Francis presides the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on November 29, 2023.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis is in a "stable" condition in hospital but the clinical picture remains complex, the Vatican said Sunday, as the 88-year-old issued a statement thanking well-wishers for their support.

The head of the Catholic Church was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which later developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

After appearing to recover slightly during the week, the Argentine pope suffered a breathing crisis on Friday, causing widespread concern, but he passed a quieter weekend.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father remained stable today," the Vatican said on Sunday in its regular early evening medical update.

The leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics "did not require non-invasive mechanical ventilation, only high-flow oxygen therapy", it said.

He does not have a fever, and on Sunday morning he participated in mass, spending the rest of the day alternating rest with prayer, it added.

A Vatican source said that with 48 hours now passed, it appeared there had been "no further consequences" from Friday's crisis.

However, the Holy See statement added that "in view of the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains reserved".

'Supported by God's people'

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, missed his traditional Angelus prayer for a third straight Sunday, the Vatican issuing a written text instead.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world," he wrote.

"I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people. Thank you all."

The pope concluded by calling, as he often does during his Angelus prayer, for peace around the world.

"From here, war appears even more absurd. Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu," Francis wrote.

At St Peter's Square, where pilgrims normally gather to hear the pope at noon on a Sunday, some in the crowd expressed concern at his absence.

"The first thought when you enter the square is to look where he usually looked out of the window," Lorena Compare, a 49-year-old accountant, told AFP.

"Let's hope."

 

- Health issues -

 

The Jesuit, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered numerous health issues in recent years, from colon surgery in 2021 to a hernia operation in 2023 and pain that causes him to use a wheelchair.

But at 17 days, this is the longest and most serious hospitalisation of his papacy, sparking widespread concern about his health and his future leading the Church.

Last weekend, the Vatican reported the pope was in a "critical" condition after he suffered a major respiratory attack and required blood transfusions.

There followed a series of incremental improvements, but on Friday Francis "presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture", the Vatican said.

On Saturday, it said there had been no repeat of this crisis and he was in a "stable" condition.

The pope's haemodynamic parameters -- those relating to the flow of blood -- were also stable, and he did not have the high white-blood-cell count that often indicates an infection, the Vatican said.

Worried world

Catholics and other well-wishers around the world have been praying for the liberal reformer, the first pontiff from the Americas.

Pilgrims have flocked to the Gemelli hospital, many leaving handwritten messages including posters illustrated by children, and balloons bearing his image.

Francis has continued to work from the special papal suite on the hospital's 10th floor, amid speculation about his ability to continue to lead the Church.

Francis has always left open the option of resigning if his health declined, following the example set by his predecessor, German theologian Benedict XVI, who quit in 2013.

Before his hospitalisation, Francis had repeatedly said it was not yet the time -- and might never be.

He maintains a packed schedule, particularly with the Church celebrating a Jubilee holy year this year, an event predicted to draw tens of millions of pilgrims to Rome and the Vatican.

Yet medical experts have warned that Francis's age and health means a sustained recovery will take time.

POPE FRANCIS

VATICAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ukraine's Zelensky gets warm welcome from UK's Starmer

Ukraine's Zelensky gets warm welcome from UK's Starmer

By Marie Heuclin | 21 hours ago
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday gave Volodymyr Zelensky a warm welcome in London, a day after the Ukrainian leader's...
World
fbtw
Trump designates English as official language of US

Trump designates English as official language of US

23 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Saturday designated English as the official language of the United States, saying it would bring...
World
fbtw
Indonesians swindled by scams using President Prabowo deepfakes

Indonesians swindled by scams using President Prabowo deepfakes

By Safrin La Batu | 18 hours ago
Wearing a traditional Indonesian black hat and shirt, President Prabowo Subianto speaks to the camera in an Instagram video,...
World
fbtw
Ailing pope suffers breathing 'crisis', Vatican says

Ailing pope suffers breathing 'crisis', Vatican says

By Ella Ide | 1 day ago
Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, suffered a breathing "crisis" on Friday which caused him to vomit but he was given...
World
fbtw
After fiery Trump-Zelensky spat, what next for Ukraine?

After fiery Trump-Zelensky spat, what next for Ukraine?

By LÃ©on Bruneau | 1 day ago
The fiery altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday was shocking but not entirely...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed

Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed

3 days ago
Hamas handed over the coffins of four hostages early Thursday, Israeli authorities confirmed, followed soon after by the return...
World
fbtw
New Zealand raises China's surprise warship drills in high-level talks

New Zealand raises China's surprise warship drills in high-level talks

3 days ago
New Zealand used high-level talks in Beijing to raise concerns about the surprise deployment of Chinese warships off its western...
World
fbtw
Taiwan says detects 45 Chinese aircraft in 24-hours, highest this year

Taiwan says detects 45 Chinese aircraft in 24-hours, highest this year

3 days ago
Taiwan said Thursday it detected 45 Chinese aircraft near the self-ruled island, which is the highest number this year and...
World
fbtw
US mother who dropped baby from Paris window placed in care

US mother who dropped baby from Paris window placed in care

4 days ago
An 18-year-old student from the United States who dropped her newborn baby to its death from a Paris hotel window has been...
World
fbtw
Pope battling pneumonia shows new improvement, says Vatican

Pope battling pneumonia shows new improvement, says Vatican

4 days ago
Pope Francis's condition showed "a further, slight improvement", the Vatican said Wednesday, while continuing to maintain...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with