^

World

Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband jailed 20 years in France mass rape trial

Isabelle Wesselingh - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 7:22pm
Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband jailed 20 years in France mass rape trial
Gisele Pelicot arrives at the courthouse in Avignon on December 19, 2024, as the verdict is expected in the trial of her ex-husband, with 50 others, accused of drugging her and orchestrating multiple rapes over nearly a decade. A court in the French southern town of Avignon is trying Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old retiree, for repeatedly raping and enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife Gisele Pelicot in her own bed over a decade. Fifty other men, aged between 26 and 74, are also on trial for alleged involvement, in a case that has horrified France.
AFP / Clement Mahoudeau

Trigger warning: Rape

AVIGNON, France — A court on Thursday sentenced a French man to the maximum term of 20 years jail for committing and orchestrating the mass rapes of his now former wife Gisele Pelicot with dozens of strangers he recruited online.

Dominique Pelicot, who had already confessed to the crimes, was earlier found guilty by the court in the southern city of Avignon after an over three-month trial that shocked France and turned his former wife Gisele into a feminist hero.

His 50 co-defendants in the case were also convicted by the court, with no acquittals. The sentences of the other defendants were being announced in the course of Thursday morning.

Tension was palpable in the courtroom, where a heavy police presence was deployed.

Many defendants arrived at the hearing with their bags packed ready for prison. One of them was in tears as he hugged his companion before entering the courtroom.

"Mr Pelicot, you are found guilty of the aggravated rape of Gisele Pelicot," said the presiding judge of the criminal court in Avignon, Roger Arata.

Delivering sentence, Arata said Dominique Pelicot will not be eligible for parole until he has served two thirds of his sentence.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, has admitted to drugging Gisele Pelicot for almost a decade so he and strangers he recruited online could rape her.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, has become a feminist hero at home and abroad for refusing to be ashamed, waiving her right to a closed trial and standing up to her aggressors in court.

Alongside her ex-husband, 50 other men aged 27 to 74 have been on trial, including one who did not abuse her but raped his own wife with Dominique Pelicot's help.

'Verdict for the future'

On November 25, prosecutors requested the maximum sentence against Dominique Pelicot for aggravated rape.

It was widely expected that Dominique Pelicot would receive the full 20-year term but considerably more uncertainty has surrounded the sentencing of the other defendants.

The prosecution has requested 10 to 18 years in prison against the 49 defendants also charged with aggravated rape. One of these accused is on the run and being tried in absentia.

One more accused -- facing the lesser charge of groping -- risks up to four years in prison.

Thirty-two of the accused have attended the trial as free men while the others, including Dominique Pelicot, were remanded in custody.

Earlier Thursday, Gisele Pelicot arrived at the courthouse smiling and cheered by crowds of supporters and feminist activists waiting outside who chanted her name and slogans like "Justice for Gisele" and "Shame has Changed Sides".

"Rape affects women all over the world, that's why the whole world has its eyes on what's going to happen," said Ghislaine Sainte Catherine, one of the members of the Amazons of Avignon feminist collective.

Gisele Pelicot's children David, Caroline and Florian arrived half an hour earlier, entering the courtroom alongside a group of men accused of raping their mother.

"We came with our things for prison," said one of them, pointing to the sports bags on the ground.

Images of Gisele Pelicot dominated the front pages of major French papers on Thursday.

"A verdict for the future" said left-leaning Liberation. "Merci madame," said L'Humanite, while La Provenance declared "the moment of truth".

 

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details:

RAPE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beijing's foreign minister says China, US can achieve 'great things'

Beijing's foreign minister says China, US can achieve 'great things'

2 days ago
China's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Beijing and Washington can achieve "many great things" as long as they work...
World
fbtw
South Korea's Yoon given until Saturday to appear for questioning &mdash; Yonhap

South Korea's Yoon given until Saturday to appear for questioning — Yonhap

2 days ago
South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday told impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear by the weekend for questioning over his...
World
fbtw
Syrian conflict 'has not ended' &mdash; UN

Syrian conflict 'has not ended' — UN

By Gregory Walton | 1 day ago
Syria's conflict has not ended even after the departure of  Bashar al-Assad, the UN's envoy to the country warned Tuesday,...
World
fbtw
Ex-prisoners back in Syria's cells 'of despair'

Ex-prisoners back in Syria's cells 'of despair'

By Laure Al Khoury | 4 days ago
This time he was there by choice. Mohammed Darwish was back in a jail that was run by Syria's feared intelligence services...
World
fbtw
'Bali Nine' drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

'Bali Nine' drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

3 days ago
The five remaining members of the Australian "Bali Nine" drug ring flew home Sunday after 19 years in jail in Indonesia, ending...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

By GaÃ«l Branchereau | 4 days ago
Pope Francis arrived in Corsica, a stronghold of the Catholic faith, on Sunday, with locals hotly anticipating the first-ever...
World
fbtw
South Korean opposition urges swift removal of impeached President Yoon

South Korean opposition urges swift removal of impeached President Yoon

By Kang Jin-kyu | 4 days ago
South Korea's opposition leader urged a top court on Sunday to swiftly formalize the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol...
World
fbtw
UK officially joins Indo-Pacific trade bloc

UK officially joins Indo-Pacific trade bloc

4 days ago
Britain on Sunday became the first European nation to join a major Indo-Pacific trading bloc, in what has been hailed as the...
World
fbtw
Mystery drones still causing concern over US Northeast

Mystery drones still causing concern over US Northeast

4 days ago
Unidentified drones were stoking security and safety fears over the US Northeast at the weekend, prompting New York's governor...
World
fbtw
South Korea's Yoon: From rising star to impeachment

South Korea's Yoon: From rising star to impeachment

By Claire Lee | 5 days ago
South Korean's Yoon Suk Yeol rose from public prosecutor to the nation's highest office in just a few years, but as president...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with