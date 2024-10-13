^

Taiwan says on 'alert' as China aircraft carrier detected to its south

October 13, 2024 | 3:36pm
Taiwan says on 'alert' as China aircraft carrier detected to its south
This recent handout photo released on September 18, 2024 by Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Office Public Relations shows the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning at sea in waters near Japan's southern Okinawa region. The Chinese aircraft carrier and two other naval ships sailed between two Japanese islands near Taiwan, Japan's military said on September 18.
Photo by handout / Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Office Public Relations / AFP

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan was on "alert" as it detected a Chinese aircraft carrier to its south on Sunday, the self-ruled island's defense ministry said.

"China's Liaoning aircraft carrier group has entered waters near the Bashi Channel and is likely to proceed into the western Pacific," the ministry said in a statement, adding that its military "remains on alert, prepared to respond as necessary".

China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while Chinese ships maintain a near-constant presence around its waters.

The Liaoning aircraft carrier detection comes after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China on Friday against taking any "provocative" action on Taiwan, following a speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during the island's National Day celebrations a day earlier.

Lai, who China calls a "separatist", vowed Thursday to "resist annexation" of the island, and insisted Beijing and Taipei were "not subordinate to each other".

China warned after the speech that Lai's "provocations" would result in "disaster" for the people of Taiwan.

