^

World

Jackpot alert! Filipinos can now play online for the $306M US Mega Millions lottery

Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 10:25am
for TheLotter
Jackpot alert! Filipinos can now play online for the $306M US Mega Millions lottery
Imagine winning a life-changing amount of money, all from the comfort of your own home in the Philippines!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine winning a life-changing amount of money, all from the comfort of your home in the Philippines! The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $306 million, nearly P18 billion, and Filipinos can officially join the game with TheLotter!

TheLotter is a safe and secure platform with a long history of enabling people from around the world, including Filipinos, to claim incredible prizes by playing international lotteries online.

In its 22-year history, TheLotter has paid out more than $125 million on over 9 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from around the globe.

You no longer need to travel to the US to buy a Mega Millions ticket. With TheLotter's safe, secure, and user-friendly platform, you can participate in this massive lottery draw by purchasing an official ticket online.

Choose the payment method that best suits you and conveniently play using your mobile phone or laptop.

Get your lucky numbers picked online with TheLotter. Don't miss this golden opportunity.

Here's how it works

  1. Head over to TheLotter: Visit TheLotter's website  and create a free account.
     
  2. Pick your lucky numbers: Choose your five main numbers and the Mega Ball number, just like you would with a regular lottery ticket.
     
  3. TheLotter takes care of the rest: TheLotter will purchase official Mega Millions tickets on your behalf from licensed vendors in the US.
     
  4. Sit back, relax, and dream big! You'll be notified by email and SMS if your numbers match the winning combination.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from a licensed Mega Millions retailer by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win! 

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7!  

Is playing US Mega Millions online safe and legal? 

Yes and yes! First of all, playing online with TheLotter is completely safe and secure as all your personal and payment details are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

As for whether it’s legal to play American lotteries from abroad, the United States doesn’t prohibit foreigners or tourists from collecting lottery prizes.

That means that if you win the US$ 306 million jackpot, there’s no reason why you can’t claim it. Even better, you’ll be collecting it commission-FREE! 

Don't miss this golden opportunity!

The $306 million Mega Millions jackpot is waiting to be claimed, and Filipinos now have a chance to win it all without leaving their homes. Get your lucky numbers picked online with TheLotter and join the excitement!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TheLotter. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

AMERICAN LOTTERY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Harris leads Trump in new poll after Biden dropout

Harris leads Trump in new poll after Biden dropout

1 day ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly beating rival Donald Trump in a national presidential poll released Tuesday, one...
World
fbtw
Taiwan's annual war games cut back by incoming Typhoon Carina

Taiwan's annual war games cut back by incoming Typhoon Carina

1 day ago
Taiwan cancelled some drills in its annual war games as Typhoon Gaemi (locally known in the Philippines as Carina) barrelled...
World
fbtw
Lame duck Biden could still have an impact

Lame duck Biden could still have an impact

2 days ago
When Joe Biden returns to the Oval Office on Tuesday after nearly a week at his beach home recovering from Covid, he risks...
World
fbtw
Kamala Harris lashes out at Trump as Democrats unite

Kamala Harris lashes out at Trump as Democrats unite

By Danny Kemp | 2 days ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris launched her election campaign Monday with a blistering personal attack on Donald Trump and...
World
fbtw
Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to reaffirm ties with strategic allies

Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to reaffirm ties with strategic allies

By Léon Bruneau | 2 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Southeast Asia this week to deepen ties with Washington's strategic allies,...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What happens after Biden exit?

What happens after Biden exit?

3 days ago
US President Joe Biden's decision Sunday to withdraw from the presidential race at such a late date -- just over 100 days...
World
fbtw
Biden drops out of 2024 election, endorses Harris

Biden drops out of 2024 election, endorses Harris

By Saul Loeb | 3 days ago
Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic...
World
fbtw
Gaza hospital says newborn saved from dead mother's womb

Gaza hospital says newborn saved from dead mother's womb

3 days ago
Doctors in Gaza described delivering a newborn baby against incredible odds on Saturday, pulling him from his mother's womb...
World
fbtw
South Korea's first lady grilled over Dior bag, stock manipulation

South Korea's first lady grilled over Dior bag, stock manipulation

3 days ago
South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee has been questioned over allegations of stock manipulation and graft involving a $2,200...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with