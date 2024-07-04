^

Jackpot alert! Filipinos can now play for the $162M US Mega Millions online

Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 10:05am
The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $162 million, more than P9.5 billion, and Filipinos can officially join the game with TheLotter!
Imagine winning a life-changing amount of money, all from the comfort of your home in the Philippines!

The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $162 million, more than P9.5 billion, and Filipinos can officially join the game with TheLotter!

TheLotter is a safe and secure platform with a long history of enabling people from around the world, including Filipinos, to claim incredible prizes by playing international lotteries online.

In its 22-year history, TheLotter has paid out more than $125 million on over 9 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from around the globe.

You no longer need to travel to the US to buy a Mega Millions ticket. With TheLotter's safe, secure and user-friendly platform, you can participate in this massive lottery draw by purchasing an official ticket online.

Choose the payment method that best suits you and conveniently play using your mobile phone or laptop.

Get your lucky numbers picked online with TheLotter. Don't miss this golden opportunity!

Here's how it works:

  1. Head over to TheLotter: Visit TheLotter's website and create a free account.
  2. Pick your lucky numbers: Choose your five main numbers and the Mega Ball number, just like you would with a regular lottery ticket.
  3. TheLotter takes care of the rest: TheLotter will purchase official Mega Millions tickets on your behalf from licensed vendors in the US.
  4. Sit back, relax and dream big! You'll be notified by email and SMS if your numbers match the winning combination.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from a licensed Mega Millions retailer by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win!

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7! 

Is playing US Mega Millions online safe and legal?

Yes and yes! First of all, playing online with TheLotter is completely safe and secure as all your personal and payment details are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security. As for whether it’s legal to play American lotteries from abroad, the United States doesn’t prohibit foreigners or tourists from collecting lottery prizes. That means that if you win the $162 million jackpot, there’s no reason why you can’t claim it.

Even better, you’ll be collecting it commission-FREE!

Don't miss this golden opportunity!

The $162 million Mega Millions jackpot is waiting to be claimed, and Filipinos now have a chance to win it all without leaving their homes. Get your lucky numbers picked online with TheLotter and join the excitement!

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Editors Note: This press release for TheLotter is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines. 

 

