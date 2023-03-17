^

World

New Zealand to ban TikTok from MPs' devices — parliament

Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 12:34pm
tiktok
This file photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand will ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from lawmakers' devices, officials told AFP Friday, becoming the latest Western nation to act on security fears about the platform. 

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliamentary network, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said.

The ban will start from March 31. 

Gonzalez-Montero said the risks were "not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment".

"This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally," he added.

New Zealand joins Canada, Britain and the United States in banning the popular app from government-issued devices amid cyber security concerns that data could be viewed by officials in Beijing.

The European Commission has also ordered TikTok struck from their employees' devices.

Global action against TikTok kicked off in earnest in India in 2020.

It was among the Chinese apps barred after deadly clashes on the border between India and China, with New Delhi saying it was defending its sovereignty.

That same year, US President Donald Trump accused TikTok of spying for China.

TikTok has admitted ByteDance employees in China accessed details of US accounts but it has always denied turning over data to the Chinese authorities.

Current US President Joe Biden has threatened to ban the app outright unless TikTok separates from ByteDance.

NEW ZEALAND

TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC to open war crimes cases against Russians &mdash; report

ICC to open war crimes cases against Russians — report

3 days ago
The International Criminal Court will open two cases against Russian officials over the invasion of Ukraine, the...
World
fbtw
Ukraine readies counteroffensive as Russia inches forward in Bakhmut

Ukraine readies counteroffensive as Russia inches forward in Bakhmut

5 days ago
The Ukrainian military was preparing Sunday for an upcoming counteroffensive, with a top commander saying his forces' ongoing...
World
fbtw
Japan, South Korea thaw ties to tackle regional threats

Japan, South Korea thaw ties to tackle regional threats

19 hours ago
Japan and South Korea announced the end of tit-for-tat trade measures and pledged renewed diplomacy as leaders of the two...
World
fbtw
US says China arming Russia is still 'on the table'

US says China arming Russia is still 'on the table'

14 days ago
The United States has "no indication" that China has decided to supply arms to Russia, but the possibility remains...
World
fbtw
Doctor who exposed China's 2003 SARS cover-up dies at 91

Doctor who exposed China's 2003 SARS cover-up dies at 91

1 day ago
The doctor who exposed China's cover-up of the SARS epidemic in 2003 has died aged 91, his family confirmed on Wednesday...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US releases video of alleged drone collision

US releases video of alleged drone collision

By W.G. Dunlop | 5 hours ago
The United States on Thursday released a video it said shows an "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercept by Russian military...
World
fbtw
North Korea says missile test-fired Thursday was an ICBM &mdash; KCNA

North Korea says missile test-fired Thursday was an ICBM — KCNA

5 hours ago
The missile, whose launch was earlier reported by the government in Seoul, was fired amid "provocative and aggressive" joint...
World
fbtw
South Korea hits record-low weddings as birth rate plunges

South Korea hits record-low weddings as birth rate plunges

20 hours ago
Some 192,000 couples got married last year, according to the data released by Statistics Korea Thursday, down by...
World
fbtw
Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

By Sara Hussein | 1 day ago
A new dengue treatment that could become the first to prevent and treat the virus has proven effective in initial trials in...
World
fbtw
Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

1 day ago
In the Asia Pacific region, a number of countries have "overcome decades of dictatorship to establish resilient democracies,"...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with